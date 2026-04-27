SANDAKAN, April 27 — As almost the entire Kampung Bahagia here was reduced to ashes in a massive fire that destroyed about 1,000 homes, the Darus Salam Mosque remained standing, becoming a symbol of hope for residents.

The mosque, located near the water village, was among the few buildings spared despite being encircled by flames in the blaze last Sunday.

Drone footage of the aftermath showed a structure about one metre from the mosque destroyed, with charred timber and twisted zinc sheets strewn across the area, while the mosque itself stood intact, prompting many residents to describe it as a miracle amid the devastation.

Kampung Bahagia chief and mosque chairman Sharif Hassim Sharif Titing said he witnessed the scene unfold before his eyes.

“I saw flames surrounding the mosque, while all the houses nearby were burning, but the mosque was not affected at all. It was as if the fire turned away when it came close. We were all astonished, but grateful that this house of worship is still standing,” he told Bernama.

Sharif Hassim said the mosque was built in 1984, at the same time Kampung Bahagia was established during the administration of former Sabah Chief Minister Tun Harris Salleh.

The 7,520 sq ft building can accommodate more than 300 worshippers and has, for over four decades, served as the spiritual centre of the local community, especially for religious learning and Friday prayers.

Now, it has taken on another role as a collection and storage centre for aid supplies for fire victims, once again becoming the heart of the community in its hour of need.

Recalling the tense moments during the fire, Sharif Hassim said the call to prayer from the mosque rang out for about 15 minutes as flames raged nearby.

Resident Dimar Hussein, 46, who has lived in the village since 1984, said he too saw the extraordinary scene.

“With my own eyes, I saw flames surrounding this area. The houses behind were destroyed, but the mosque remained standing. We regard this as the greatness of God,” said the fish seller.

The fire last Sunday devastated almost the entire water village, leaving thousands homeless and destroying their belongings. — Bernama