SYDNEY, April 16 — Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle claimed today she has been “bullied and attacked” on social media every day for a decade and was “the most trolled person in the entire world”.

The 44-year-old former American actress made the comments during the couple’s four-day tour of Australia, as they both addressed a roundtable discussion with young people associated with an Australian mental health organisation.

“Every day for 10 years, I’ve been bullied and attacked,” Meghan told the youngsters on the third day of the visit in the southern city of Melbourne, adding “but I’m still here”.

She urged those in attendance to remember that social media was a “billion-dollar industry that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks”.

“That’s not going to change. So you have to be stronger than that,” Meghan said.

Meanwhile at a separate event, Harry, 41, revealed he had felt “lost, betrayed, or completely powerless” during his life, as he opened up about the impact of losing his mother, Princess Diana, as a boy.

In a discussion after delivering a speech at a leadership summit, King Charles III’s youngest son said following Diana’s death when he was 12 that he felt like he wanted to cast off his role as a senior royal.

“It killed my mum and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years,” he said.

“Eventually I realised: well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world?

“And also, what would my mum want me to do? And that really changed my own perspective.”

Harry and his wife stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and later relocated to North America amid a bitter royal family rift.

They are raising their two young children in California, as Harry now seeks to repair relations with his father — who remains the head of state in Australia.

‘VIP experience’

During the couple’s Australia tour, Meghan has also filmed a programme for MasterChef Australia due to air on Sunday.

She will also take part in a “girls’ weekend like no other” at Sydney’s InterContinental Coogee Beach hotel, according to organisers.

The event features yoga, sound healing and dinners as well as disco dancing at a ticket price of A$2,699 (RM7,653) per person, about US$1,900.

Those willing to pay even more get access to the “VIP experience”—which includes a group table photo with Meghan and a goodie bag.

The pair is also due to visit the capital Canberra, national broadcaster ABC said.

They have been warmly greeted during their stops so far, but the visit has drawn criticism, with Victoria state opposition leader Jess Wilson condemning the use of taxpayers’ money to provide protection for the pair. — AFP