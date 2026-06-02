SEOUL, June 2 — More couples will soon be able to hold weddings at Korea’s royal palaces, with the Korea Heritage Service set to expand its outdoor wedding program to Deoksugung next year.

The agency told The Korea Herald that the initiative, launched in April at Gyeongbokgung Palace, was designed to ease wedding costs for young couples while opening historic palace spaces to the public. The response was immediate: 293 couples from 15 countries applied for just 16 available slots.

Following the strong demand, the Heritage Service increased the number of participating couples from 16 to 28 and extended the program by two weeks. The fall season will now run across six weekends from October to early November, with two ceremonies held each Saturday and Sunday near the ginkgo tree at the National Palace Museum of Korea inside Gyeongbokgung.

Each wedding can host around 100 guests, and couples may choose either a modern ceremony or a traditional Korean one. The museum provides the venue, an indoor reception hall and up to 1 million won (US$660) in event support.

Beginning next year, the program will operate in both spring and fall. As part of the expansion, the agency is considering the lawn in front of Seokjojeon Hall at Deoksugungas an additional venue, marking the first time the program will extend beyond Gyeongbokgung.