HONG KONG, June 10 — Among the many attractions Hong Kong has to offer, poetry is not really top of mind.

Yet a visit to Hong Kong’s museum of contemporary visual culture M+ will very quickly make you think, “Why not?”

The “Dial-A-Poem Hong Kong” installation at the museum allows you to press any button on a telephone sculpture to listen to randomly selected recordings of 30 local poets reading out their own poetry.

Even if you do not understand the poem (which could either be in Cantonese, English or Mandarin), just enjoy the sounds and rhythms, or hang up and dial again to hear another poem.

You can actually also use your own phone to call the Hong Kong phone number +852 3009-9386 to hear these poems.

At Hong Kong’s M+, these sculptures made of various materials including leather are part of Lee Bul’s Anagram series, which questions conventional notions of perfection. — Picture by Ida Lim

Another highlight at M+ now is the “Lee Bul: From 1998 to Now” exhibition, which is displaying over 200 works by prominent South Korean artist Lee Bul until August 9.

In a guided tour by M+’s Curator of Design and Architecture Sunny Cheung, he spoke about the themes in her art, including: utopia, dystopia, the cycle of success and failure as humans seek to progress, trauma and healing.

Enter through this mirrored entrance into Lee Bul’s world. — Picture by Ida Lim

One of Lee Bul’s installations is “Via Negativa”, a maze of mirrors that you can walk through, with the seemingly infinite reflections intended to reveal fragments of your self-consciousness.

A view from inside Via Negativa. Don’t miss the centre of the maze, where you will see yourself reflected amid seemingly infinite lines of light bulbs. — Picture by Ida Lim

Cheung pointed out that Lee Bul’s “Scale of Tongue” is a powerful work referencing South Korea’s 2014 Sewol ferry disaster where hundreds of school children died, adding that it evokes the continued trauma of divers who had to recover the bodies and that it also comments on news suppression on the tragedy.

Lee Bul’s 'Scale of Tongue', which resembles a sinking ship, is seen here at M+ in Hong Kong. — Picture by Ida Lim

Also on display at M+ is the “M+ Sigg Collection: Inner Worlds”, featuring artwork from 38 Chinese contemporary artists who communicate joy, sadness, calm, anxiety, doubt and wonder.

A visitor of the 'M+ Sigg Collection: Inner Worlds' exhibition is seen here looking at artist Yue Minjun’s artwork called '2000 A.D.', where 25 life-sized sculptures are arranged like the famous terracotta warriors in Emperor Qin Shihuang’s mausoleum. — Picture by Ida Lim

At M+, you will also get to see a restored capsule (Unit A806), which is one of the 140 capsules or small apartments of the iconic Nakagin Capsule Tower completed in Tokyo in 1972.

Only 23 capsules were rescued from the building’s 2022 demolition, and M+ is one of the few museums to have acquired one.

Visitors at M+ walk past a photograph of the Nakagin Capsule Tower, with a box marked with blue outlines being Unit A806’s location in the building which has since been demolished. — Picture by Ida Lim

Visitors at M+ peer into the restored Unit A806, an apartment unit which includes a bathroom despite measuring just 255 × 270 × 420 cm. — Picture by Ida Lim

A view inside Unit A806, one of the self-contained units designed for short-term stays by people who worked in Tokyo’s urban centre while living in the suburbs. — Picture by Ida Lim

Next stop: Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM)

After your visit to M+, you can take a short stroll to the nearby Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM), which has multiple dining options including dim sum restaurant King Lung Heen.

It’s best to buy your HKPM ticket online in advance, and remember to follow the reserved time slot (e.g. you can only enter its exhibitions from 2pm if you bought an afternoon session ticket.)

A coffin from ancient Egypt dating back thousands of years ago to about 1069 to 945 BCE (loaned from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo’s collection) is seen here at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. — Picture by Ida Lim

Don’t miss the “Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums” exhibition at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM), which runs until August 31.

This exhibition shows 250 ancient Egyptian treasures — spanning nearly 4,000 years and with many of them exhibited outside Egypt for the first time — on loan from Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA).

These loaned historical objects are from seven of Egypt’s museums and also includes the latest archaeological finds from Saqqara.

An anthropoid wooden coffin dating to the 664 to 332 BCE period and newly unearthed from Saqqara, known as the 'City of the Dead', is seen here at HKPM. — Picture by Ida Lim

Saqqara, the main burial ground of ancient Egypt’s earliest capital Memphis and near the country’s current capital Cairo, is where more than 20 pyramids and millions of animal mummies have been found.

Saqqara is touted by HKPM to be the site of one of the world’s top 10 archaeological finds in 2019 and 2020, and the exhibition includes seven cat mummies found there.

A millenia-old piece of limestone with the ancient Egyptian script hieroglyphics on it is seen here at HKPM. Get a public guided tour ticket if you have the time for it. — Picture by Ida Lim

A Hong Kong Palace Museum visitor is seen here snapping a photograph of the augmented-reality screen showing a digital version of a tiara, next to the actual tiara dating back to the 1800s featuring diamonds as oak leaves and emeralds as acorns. — Picture by Ida Lim

Who says museums have to be boring?

At HKPM, you get to digitally “try on” three jewellery pieces on display through augmented-reality screens that almost feel like magical mirrors.

This can be found in the “Treasures of Global Jewellery from The Metropolitan Museum of Art: The Body Transformed” joint exhibition by New York’s The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) and HKPM, which runs until October 19.

The exhibition shows around 200 jewellery pieces spanning nearly 4,000 years from The Met’s collection, with Hong Kong being the first stop for the US museum’s first major travelling exhibition for its jewellery collection.

At this same exhibition, you also get to open your digital jewellery blind box, personalised based on your answers to a short quiz on questions such as your favourite jewellery type (classic, elegant, bold or playful) and favourite jewellery material.

The blind box will then reveal a jewellery piece from The Met’s collection, and you can also scan a QR code to download it.

At the “Heavenly Horses: Masterpieces from the Palace Museum” exhibition which showcases centuries-old Chinese classical horse paintings, there are tables with touchscreens for you to draw a horse digitally.

You can choose from three painting styles (including ink painting and Impressionist oil painting) before drawing, and you can later scan a QR code to download the AI-generated horse painting based on your drawing and your selected style.

And at the public area on the first floor, you can also type your name on a touchscreen to turn it into the ancient Egypt script, hieroglyphs, and scan a QR code to download it.

The stairway at the atrium between the Hong Kong Palace Museum’s second and third floor is perfect for taking a break. — Picture by Ida Lim

The atrium stairway at Hong Kong Palace Museum offers views of the harbour and the city’s skyline. — Picture by Ida Lim

Movie magic, nostalgia and history in a former police station

If you are a fan of Hong Kong’s police and crime movies, you might recognise this iconic heritage building: the Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station.

Built in 1922 in neoclassical Edwardian architectural style and now a Grade II historic building, the Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station is one of the few pre-war police stations remaining in Hong Kong. — Picture courtesy of Hong Kong’s Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

While filming is not allowed inside any operating police station including the Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station (YMTPS), many films such as《奪命金》(Life Without Principle, 2011), 《黑社會》(Election, 2005), 《火拼時速2》(Rush Hour 2, 2001) used this building as the backdrop.

You will now get to explore this former police station by stepping into the “Yau Ma Tei Police Station: A Cinematic Journey” exhibition which just launched this January.

In the exhibition designed by Hong Kong’s film set designers, you can immerse yourself in the reimagined setting of a criminal investigation division (CID) office in the 1970s and 1980s with realistic props from that period.

Imagine being a film director shouting 'Action' in the Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station, where Hong Kong film professionals have creatively reimagined how a police station looks like. — Picture courtesy of Hong Kong’s Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

Imagine a more analogue era when all these could have been heavily used by a duty officer in a police station: pagers, telephones with rotary dials, address books with a slider for the A-Z index, typewriters, traditional document filing systems, and “In” and “Out” trays for documents.

This reimagined desk of a duty officer in the 1970s and 1980s features detailed props, including a Boston Vacuum Mount pencil sharpener, Motorola Advisor pager, a calculator, as well as number and alphabet stamps. — Picture by Ida Lim

Pick up the phone that keeps ringing; pose with replica guns; and watch a brief interview where an armourer explains his role in preparing prop guns for filming.

See if you can piece together the faces of some well-known actors such as Jackie Chan, Chow Yun-fat and Aaron Kwok through their facial features such as eyes and nose.

Look for Easter eggs such as the warrant card of the late Hong Kong actor Benz Hui’s police officer character Fong Chung Sir, and the computer which recalls the Infernal Affairs scene when Tony Leung’s undercover cop character Chen Wing Yan’s records are deleted from the police’s database.

In the Surveillance Room section’s television screens, see if you can find scenes from Hong Kong films such as 'Overheard' (2009), or if you can find your friend holding up the Chen Wing Yan placard in the Identification Parade room. — Picture by Ida Lim

The rest of the exhibition features detention cells that have been converted into AI photo booths, where you can scan QR codes to download AI-generated photographs of yourself as a police officer, a detainee or even a superstar.

The most important thing is to remember that you must book online for the 25-minute experience in advance, as no tickets are sold onsite.

So the next time you are in Hong Kong, make time to visit some of these museums. Pause for a moment to reflect on how humans across different civilisations and different eras lived and think, and what their art and culture says about them and the time they were living in.

And of course, have fun too while you take part in the entire experience.

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