KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — South Korean singer Lee Hi and rapper Dok2 have apparently gone public with their relationship, sharing affectionate posts on social media that confirmed years of speculation about their romance.

As reported by Maeil Business, on March 28, Lee Hi shared photos with Dok2 and wrote: “It’s been a long journey, and today is finally here. HBD to my man Dok2 [heart] & 808HI! This is our celebration — play the music on and let’s celebrate our beginning together.”

Dok2 responded with the comment: “So much love.” He later posted a photo of himself embracing Lee Hi, captioned: “Big [heart] to my lady and happy born day 2 me.”

Entertainment outlet Dispatch reported that the pair have been together for five years, having first met in 2016 on the MBC variety show Infinite Challenge. Lee Hi appeared as a featuring artist on Yoo Jae-suk and Dok2’s track Like, which marked the beginning of their collaboration.

The duo recently launched their own label, 808 HI RECORDINGS, and released their first single You & Me on March 28.

Following the release, the couple appeared together in a live Instagram broadcast, exchanging words of encouragement including, “You worked hard.”