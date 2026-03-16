KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Madani Economy Programme has generated about RM25,000 in income through the production of nearly one tonne of agricultural produce as of February this year.

Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel Services at ATM Headquarters Major General Zahari Mohd Ariffin said the achievement came from 96 projects currently implemented across 60 military camps nationwide since the initiative was introduced last year.

The programme involves military families in various economic activities, including kelulut (stingless bee) farming, tilapia aquaculture, hydroponic cultivation, urban farming and retort food processing.

“This is a socio-economic development programme that focuses on the welfare of military families. It is supported through collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education, higher learning institutions and subsidiaries of the Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT), namely Boustead Plantations Berhad and Perbadanan Perwira Niaga Malaysia (Pernama).

“During the first and second phases of the programme last year, one camp generated RM18,000 in income through mushroom cultivation, which is a good return for the military community,” he said when featured in Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme today.

Following the positive impact, Zahari said the MAF plans to expand the initiative this year by introducing 60 additional projects at 30 military camps nationwide.

Agricultural produce from the programme, particularly mushrooms grown using urban farming methods, is also available to the public at Pernama outlets located in military camps across the country. — Picture via Facebook/Perhebat

He said the expansion will also focus on increasing community participation within the camps, exposing participants to modern agricultural technologies and maximising production yields.

“It is the hope of the Ministry of Defence Malaysia and the MAF as a whole that this ecosystem can continue, with sustained participation and commitment from the military community to ensure the programme’s long-term success,” he said.

Zahari added that the idea for the programme was initiated by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin in 2024, bringing expertise from higher education institutions into its implementation.

Agricultural produce from the programme, particularly mushrooms grown using urban farming methods, is also available to the public at Pernama outlets located in military camps across the country. — Bernama