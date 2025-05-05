KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Wuling Bingo EV will be released in Malaysia later this year. Not only that, the subcompact electric hatchback will be assembled in Malaysia by Tan Chong Motor (TCM) in its long-established assembly plant in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur.

In Malaysia, the EV will be known as the TQ Wuling Bingo. Being a Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) vehicle, this means that Bingo EV can be sold here at a much lower price than RM100,000 floor price than the government currently imposed on fully imported Completely Built-Up (CBU) EVs.

Hence, TCM is planning to sell the new TQ Wuling Bingo in Malaysia for under RM100,000 in Q4 this year. The company will also be responsible for distribution and aftersales for the new EV as well as future TQ Wuling models.

Why is the brand called TQ Wuling?

While TQ Wuling’s name might be foreign in Malaysia, the name has been used in Vietnam before. The TQ Wuling’s brand was essentially established through a collaboration between TCM’s subsidiary Truckquip and Wuling Motors in Vietnam.

The collaboration led to the launch of the brand’s first product, the TQ Wuling N300P light truck in 2023 which is locally assembled at TCIE Vietnam’s plant in Da Nang. There have also been signs that the brand is looking to expand its presence to Myanmar.

Wuling Bingo quick specs

Physically, the Wuling Bingo essentially has a longer body and wheelbase than the Perodua Myvi. However, it is smaller than most of electric hatchbacks that were previously released in Malaysia including the BYD Dolphin and MG4.

The Malaysian specs for the Bingo was not revealed during the press event today. Over in Indonesia where the model is called Wuling Binguo EV, it is available in three trims although the car is essentially being divided into two variants.

One of them is called Long Range which is powered by a 31.9kWh LFP battery and is able to deliver a CLTC-range of 333km which is equivalent to around 273km under the WLTP standards. There is also the Premium Range which is powered by 37.9kWh battery and has a CLTC-rated range of 410km or 336km when coverted to WLTP standards.

Charging-wise, the specs from Indonesia noted that the Long Range variant takes around 5.5 hours to charge from 20 per cent to 100 per cent via AC charging. As for the Premium Range, the charging time is slightly longer at 6.5 hours.

For DC charging, both variants took 35 minutes to charge from 30 per cent to 80 per cent. Regardless of the variant, all Binguo EV features a 50kW (67hp) electric motor although the top speed for the Long Range model maxes out at 120km/h while the Premium Range can hit 130km/h.

Other notable features included with the Wuling Binguo for the Indonesian market also include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, another 10.25-inch display for infotainment, 2 front airbags, 15-inch wheels, disc brakes, and 15 storage spaces. — SoyaCincau