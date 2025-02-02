JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 — The largest Hindu temple and cultural complex in the southern hemisphere was unveiled in Johannesburg today with scores of worshippers participating in a ceremony to mark the occasion.

Although less than two percent of South Africans identify as Hindu, it is the most followed religion among the country’s Indian community.

Crowds of worshippers arrived before dawn to take part in consecration rituals, which was led by spiritual leader of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) denomination, Mahant Swami Maharaj, 92, who travelled from India for the occasion.

Spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj blesses the congregation of devotees during the consecration ceremony and opening of the first phase of the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Hindu Mandir in Johannesburg February 2, 2025. — AFP pic

BAPS wants the site to become a “destination for intercultural, inter-religious dialogue and exchange,” spokesman Hemang Desai told AFP.

“It’s a place for gathering and communication, networking, but mostly prayer,” he said.

BAPS has described the temple as “the largest Hindu cultural complex in the Southern Hemisphere” on its Facebook page.

Hindu saints seek the blessings of deities on stage during the consecration ceremony and opening of the first phase of the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Hindu Mandir in Johannesburg February 2, 2025. — AFP pic

Ahead of the opening, dozens of monks led the Nagar Yatra procession in Johannesburg Saturday featuring devotional music by marching bands and dancers.

The site was chosen because of the large following already in Johannesburg as well as “a large influx of expat Hindus” moving to the region from other parts of the country, Desai said.

The temple will host a variety of courses in art, dance, language and faith in several languages spoken by the community in South Africa, as well as house BAPS charities. — AFP