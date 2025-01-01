BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Jan 1 — A man whose intense, unblinking stares at female models turned him into a viral sensation in November has made his first international splash — by landing in Brunei Darussalam.

Nicknamed “Stripe Shirt Bro,” the Chinese internet personality arrived on the inaugural chartered Guangzhou-Brunei flight aboard the China-made Comac C909 commercial aircraft operated by China Southern Airlines yesterday, according to Borneo Bulletin.

The social media famous personality was spotted at Brunei International Airport yesterday. — Screengrab from Facebook video

The man, whose real name is not known, first shot to fame at a car show in Kunshan, Jiangsu, where his laser-focused gaze on models became a viral spectacle.

While most attendees snapped pictures or filmed videos, he simply stared, as if hypnotised.

His actions sparked a mix of amusement and discomfort, with netizens joking that his “eyes carried pure desire,” while others found his behaviour unsettling.

When questioned, “Stripe Shirt Bro” claimed he wasn’t mesmerised by the models but rather “lost in his own thoughts.”

Social media wasn’t entirely convinced. “Oh really?” one user quipped, with another commenting, “His gaze has violated her countless times as she posed.”

As for critics, a modelling committee labelled his behaviour inappropriate and against industry ethics, but fans argue he was merely being true to himself.

One comment defended him: “He’s just doing what others are too shy to do.”

Brunei now awaits to see if “Stripe Shirt Bro” will make a local splash, or if he’s just here to gaze contemplatively at the country’s sights — models not included.