NAIROBI, Aug 20 — A 95-year-old Kenyan man married his 90-year-old long-time sweetheart at the weekend, six decades after they first met, local media reported yesterday.

Ibrahim Mbogo walked down the aisle with Tabitha Wangui at a white wedding at a church on Sunday, private media outlet Citizen Digital reported.

“We met and fell in love in 1960, do you hear?” Mbogo was quoted as saying outside the church in Mukurweini, a town about a three-hour drive northeast of the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

“We deliberated together and decided it would be great if we did a white wedding, we know in our Kikuyu custom that we are legally married, but since we are also Christians, we decided to do a church wedding.”

The groom wore a smart grey suit and silver tie for their special day, while his new bride was dressed in a white hat with a cream brocade jacket over a white outfit.

Asked about their secret, Wangui told Citizen Digital: “Women, you must respect your husbands, if you do that, then you will live as we have.

“Don’t do any wrong, and when you do, just apologise and seek forgiveness.” — AFP