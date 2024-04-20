KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — If you’re planning a weekend getaway, why not consider our neighbour Bangkok, the City of Angels?

And if you’re looking for trendy accommodation, there is INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit for your consideration.

Towering over the city’s fashionable On Nut neighbourhood, INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit host facilities ranging from integrated co-working spaces to a sky-high transparent infinity pool and rooftop tapas bar.

Reaching 34 floors, the 208-room hotel celebrated its grand opening last July.

It is Thailand’s first INNSiDE by Meliá hotel and the fourth Meliá Hotels International property to debut in the kingdom after nautical-themed Meliá Koh Samui, wellness-inspired Meliá Phuket Mai Khao and urban Meliá Chiang Mai opened in 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.

It is the newest member of an eclectic collection of urban and beach INNSiDE hotels — in 14 different countries across Asia and Europe — designed for those with curious minds who have a fluid lifestyle when it comes to work and leisure.

Situated at 1472 Sukhumvit Road, the hotel is a 30-minute ride from Suvarnabhumi Airport and close to the On Nut BTS Skytrain station and convention centre BITEC.

"Our hotel may well be the new kid on the block in Bangkok yet we offer a completely new hotel experience in one of the world’s most vibrant cities,” said Meliá Hotels International Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Ignacio Martin.

"True to its destination, this hotel gives guests the freedom to connect or disconnect among an independent community,” added Martin.

Room with a view

Sleek, bright and predominantly white with understated rose gold accents, the hotel’s accommodations feel fresh with purpose and pizazz.

Its eight accommodation categories fall under two umbrellas: INNSiDE Room and The Townhouse.

The INNSiDE Room King and INNSiDE Room Twin are each 20 square metres, with the INNSiDE Connecting Room at 40 square metres.

The Townhouse boasts stunning city views and separate living area. — Picture courtesy of INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

Boasting stunning city views and separate living area, The Townhouse and The Townhouse City View are each 40 square metres. Meanwhile, The Townhouse Two-Bedroom is an ample 64 square metres.

The lifestyle hotel’s vast 32nd floor co-working space with soaring floor-to-ceiling windows offers a front seat to Bangkok’s sweeping skyline.

Five playful meeting rooms and multifunctional areas designed to encourage productivity, such as the Big Ideas Space, lend themselves to being mixed and matched for social and corporate events.

Its dining landscape

Three diverse food and beverage outlets make for the hotel’s dining landscape. Together with an awe-inspiring infinity pool, The Giant Swing Pool Bar commands the 34th floor.

Adjacent to the pool is an expansive rooftop terrace, dotted with outdoor lounges and sunbeds. It serves Mediterranean, Thai and snacks such as INNSiDE’s Burger and imaginative cocktails.

By night, the pool bar becomes an upper-floor extension of the hotel’s LUZ Bangkok Tapas Bar. Offering authentic tapas, the bar invites diners to embark on a culinary pilgrimage across Spain.

One of the dishes offered by LUZ Bangkok Tapas Bar. — Picture courtesy of INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

Its menu comprises 30 dishes across four sections: LUZ Tapas, Chef’s Tapas Selection, LUZ Signature and Momento Dulce. The LUZ Tapas offer white Spanish anchovies cured in vinegar, ‘Gazpacho’ tomato and capsicum cold soup with olive oil and Spanish cured meats and cheese.

The all-day dining venue The Kites Eatery serve up central, northern, north-eastern and southern Thai cuisine. Fashioned by executive chef Katisak ‘Note’ Pinkaew and his team, the Weekend Seafood Catch is served every Friday and Saturday.

Highlights include grilled Ayutthaya river prawns, fresh seafood on ice such as oysters and mussels and the steamed catch of the day.

Meanwhile, The Open Living Lounge on the 32nd floor is manned by a barista by day and bartender by night. It offers Thai and Western comfort food.

The lounge’s design takes cues from landmark Wat Phra Kaew. For instance its golden counter is inspired by traditional Thai decorations gilded in gold leaf.

For more details, visit here.