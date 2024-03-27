KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — For over 20 years, Mi Sedaap has been a master at crafting authentic flavours that transport noodle-lovers to a world of culinary delight.

As Malaysia’s number one 'mi goreng' brand, Mi Sedaap continues creating bold and innovative flavours, delivering a unique eating experience to customers.

In 2003, WINGS Group Indonesia launched Mi Sedaap with two variants - the Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli and Mi Sedaap Soup Soto flavours - and both quickly left noodle-lovers craving for more.

The Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli flavour’s chewy and springy noodle, complemented by five times extra crunchy fried onions or Kriuk-Kriuk®, makes a perfect plate of mi goreng.

Advertisement

The Mi Sedaap Soup Soto flavour, meanwhile, comes with the 'koya' (soto seasoned powder) and lime juice that gives the noodle soup a refreshing taste.

Aligning with WINGS Group’s philosophy that "the good things in life should be accessible to all”, Mi Sedaap is currently available in 30 countries including Malaysia and Singapore.

Advertisement

The Mi Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken is a tempting option for K-Kop lovers craving mi goreng — Picture courtesy of Gentle Supreme Sdn Bhd

Mi Sedaap: Innovating trendy flavours to stay competitive

Noodles are still a staple food choice for people, especially in Asia.

While offering customers with noodles that have the perfect texture, bold taste and variety, Mi Sedaap also taps into the latest trends in the region to produce innovative flavours.

In 2020, Mi Sedaap rolled out the Mi Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken flavour to woo the majority of young Asians hooked to K-Pop culture.

The flavour gained traction and was eventually introduced in the cup format in 2021.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the brand also launched Mi Sedaap Singapore Spicy Laksa for noodle-lovers craving Singapore laksa.

This allowed them to get their cravings satisfied from the comfort of their homes.

With more young people adopting a balanced lifestyle post-pandemic, Mie Sedaap Indonesia launched the Mie Sedaap Baked in 2023 which is produced through baking.

The noodle has a lower fat content and is produced with natural ingredients of high quality without adding artificial colouring or MSG.

The goodness of spinach and turmeric in Mie Sedaap Baked, topped with seaweed and lime leaves, delivers a perfect treat for health-conscious consumers.

The Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli, Mi Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken and the Mi Sedaap Goreng Ayam Krispi are the brand’s top flavours -—Picture courtesy of Gentle Supreme Sdn Bhd

Rolling out tempting flavours of Mi Sedaap instant noodles

Mi Sedaap’s wide range of flavours certainly leaves you spoilt for choice.

The ultimate crowd-pleaser, however, appears to be the original Mi Sedaap Goreng Asli. The well-rounded seasoning mix of this flavour creates a sweet and spicy taste.

The crunchy Kriuk-Kriuk ® fried onions complement the overall taste and add texture to the dish, turning the springy noodles into a tempting plate of mi goreng.

Other best-sellers include the Mi Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken, which comes with two chilli sachets so you can customise the spice level based on your preferences.

Add one for a deliciously spicy flavour or two for a crazy spicy experience! As the sauce coats the thick springy noodles, you’ll definitely get a spicy kick in every bite.

The Mi Sedaap Goreng Ayam Krispi flavour is another crowd-favourite for the Kriuk-Kriuk ® fried onions coated with chicken taste gives a different crunch in every bite.

The Mi Sedaap Goreng Ayam Krispi comes with Kriuk-Kriuk ® fried onions coated with chicken taste — Picture courtesy of Gentle Supreme Sdn Bhd

Mi Sedaap: A socially and environmentally responsible enterprise

Besides winning the hearts of their consumers, Mi Sedaap has also taken commendable measures to fulfill their social and environmental responsibilities.

Every Mi Sedaap product undergoes a rigorous research and development process to provide customers with the best experience of eating high-quality noodles.

During the pre-launching stage, the products must comply with the regulations of relevant agencies to meet the required food safety standards.

These include the Malaysian regulatory bodies, halal certification, the ISO 22000 Certification on International Standards of Food Safety Management and the ISO 9001 Certification on International Quality Management System Standards.

On the environmental front, WINGS Group Indonesia has been running Yayasan WINGS Peduli, a foundation that encourages the public to start segregating waste and deposit it at the nearest waste bank.

This measure prevents plastic waste from ending up in landfills by recycling them.

Now entering its second decade, Mi Sedaap aspires to keep up with emerging trends through innovation while remaining a socially and environmentally responsible enterprise.