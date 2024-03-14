IPOH, March 14 — Ramadan bazaar seller Shahrul Shanizam Abd Rahman insists on maintaining the price of his food despite facing a higher cost this year.

This, according to the 33-year-old, was to ensure more will be able to afford the roasted rabbit meat he sells.

Shahrul trades at the Perak Stadium Ramadan bazaar. Like most traders, he has been affected by higher living costs.

“For example, each rabbit which I buy from a supplier in Melaka costs RM3 more this year but I decided to absorb it.”

“This is to ensure more people will be able to continue enjoying the food,” he said.

According to Shahrul, who operates a Western food stall at the Ipoh night market during the other months, this was his second year selling roasted rabbit meat at the bazaar.

“The response has been overwhelming. Last year, I managed to sell 10,000 rabbits and all were sold out four days before Hari Raya.”

Anticipating more sales this year, despite the meat being sold at RM65 each, Shahrul brought in 15,000 rabbits.

“Many of my customers are repeat customers. They do not mind paying as they feel it is not daily that one gets to taste rabbit meat.”

To prepare the meat, Shahrul marinades it overnight before smoking and roasting it at the bazaar.

“The secret to ensure the meat remains juicy is to smoke the meat to ensure it is 80 percent cooked before roastingit,” he said.

He added that the size of the rabbits also plays a role in the quality of the meat.

“The rabbits I buy weigh between 900 grams and 1.2 kilograms. Anything beyond that the meat will be tough when roasted,” he said.

One rabbit is sold at RM65 each but customers have a choice of buying quarter size at RM15 or half size at RM35.

Besides rabbit meat, Shahrul also sells roasted lamb shanks.