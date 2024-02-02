KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — After the success of its debut branch in Berjaya Times Square in KL, group entertainment hub Bomb Battle has unveiled a new flagship store in Petaling Jaya.

Located on the third floor in Atria Shopping Gallery spanning over 6,800 square feet, the new Bomb Battle Elite offers thrill-seekers four new immersive experiences to choose from, inspired by reality shows and childhood games.

The four challenges include their very first Powder Bomb challenge where participants will have to complete a set of five missions (in the form of immersive and puzzle games) within 75 minutes or be prepared to get blasted with five kilograms worth of colourful powder bombs.

While their Paint Bomb challenge is also back with a new lineup of missions which features the use of Internet of Things (IoT) and projection mapping and similar to the Powder Bomb challenge, losers will get blasted with Neon FX paint.

The Greatest Lava will have over 50 modes across three difficulty levels. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

In addition to that, Bomb Battle Elite will introduce two new sections which are the Greatest Lava section inspired by the childhood game 'floor is lava' as well as the Versus Arena where participants can go head to head on a series of arena-styled competitions.

The new space can accommodate up to 500 pax at a time.

The Bomb Battle concept was founded by interactive concept development and management company Mission Group LTD who are also behind The Ultimate Escape Game KL located in Berjaya Times Square.

The arena-styled games at the Versus arena includes a life-size Whack-a-Mole. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Talking to Malay Mail, its founder Datin Sheehan Tee said that their group has been striving to introduce attractions that combine human interaction and technology through gamification.

“Although technology is becoming more important in our daily lives nowadays, it has also widened the social interaction gap especially amongst the younger generation.

“So we want to create an environment that encourages people to interact with each other through gamification.

“The concept for Battle Bomb was inspired by variety shows that we used to watch on TV, the ones where contestants were splashed with water or goo as punishment,” she said.

Tee added that the neon FX paint and their powder bombs are safe and non-toxic while each participant will be given personal protective equipment (PPE) as an added layer of protection.

The founder of Mission Group LTD and Bomb Battle franchise, Datin Sheehan Tee. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa.

The opening of their new branch came after a successful debut with their first Bomb Battle branch where they hosted over 60,000 participants including 509 companies in 2023.

In October last year, they also opened a franchise in Hong Kong, China and they are looking to open two new franchises in Shandong and Jiangxi this year.

For more information, visit here.