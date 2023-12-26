KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — If you’re craving a sweet icy treat on your next flight, Santan has announced that it now offers Penang Teochew Chendul on AirAsia flights. The introduction of cendol to its menu is part of the brand’s initiative to showcase Malaysia’s local brands to enrich the passenger experience on AirAsia and AirAsia X flights.

According to Santan, Penang Teochew Chendul is truly a Malaysian addition and is touted as the country’s signature dessert. It added that the collaboration with Penang Chendul, a renowned brand dating back to Penang Road in 1936 pays homage to their rich traditions, offering passengers a menu that resonates with heritage and authentic flavours.

The Penang Teochew Chendul is priced at RM10 and is available on all AirAsia (AK) flights.

Santan’s General Manager Catherine Goh said, “We are proud to collaborate with Penang Chendul, a name steeped in heritage. Ensuring the same exceptional quality and taste at 35,000 feet was a responsibility we embraced and we are delighted to affirm that the Chendul experience onboard matches the one savoured locally in Penang.”

Featured Malaysian brands available on all AirAsia and AirAsia X flights

Santan said the latest initiative is aimed at highlighting exceptional Malaysian businesses, from artisanal delights to cutting-edge innovations. This would allow passengers to discover and have the opportunity to support local enterprises while enjoying their flight experiences.

Other featured local brands available for purchase on all AirAsia and AirAsia X flights from 15th December 2023 include:

• Jovian – Renowned designer Dato Jovian Mandagie’s unique collaboration with AirAsia, offering exclusive fashion creations mid-flight, including stylish Hijabs, multifunction shopping bags, and luxurious fragrances.

• Petit Moi – Crafting timeless, high-quality pieces that evoke joy for life, offering accessible luxury in childrenswear and expanded adult lines.

• Gigi – A revolutionary oral care brand offering 100% vegan, cruelty-free products formulated with natural goodness for optimal dental benefits.

• Chuck’s – A Malaysian beauty brand with award-winning products made in Korea, serving as a skincare haven for beauty enthusiasts.

• The StreetPaw – A social enterprise leading the pet humanization movement, championing support for homeless animals and pets by selling pet meals. 20% of the profits earned contribute to shelters, ensuring a sustainable income to aid their stray dog effort

• Legendary Malaysia – Inspired by Malaysian culture and heritage, creating iconic fragrances sought after globally.

• JYNN’s Malaysia – An international health and wellness brand focused on Malaysia’s superfoods for everyone’s health and well-being.

• Owlet – Making premium fragrances accessible, crafting scents that tell stories of individuality and style.

• ASK Fragrance – A scent crafted by AirAsia’s long-serving and immensely popular cabin crew executive, Armand. Inspired by the iconic AirAsia uniform, the bottle’s design pays homage to the airline’s distinctive attire, symbolizing a celebration of the universal language of the heart.

• Empro – A leading company in the Health and Beauty industry, dedicated to enhancing the well-being and confidence of individuals through a range of skincare, cosmetic, healthcare, and embroidery services.

• Zus Coffee – Redefining coffee consumption with specialty coffee accessible for everyone.

Commenting on the initiative, Catherine said, “Our dedication goes beyond mere words; we’re devoted to showcasing the diverse richness of our local brands, especially at a time when consumers are increasingly drawn to supporting and embracing their homegrown brands. This campaign meets the global thirst for authenticity and exclusivity, offering passengers an exceptional voyage through our local brands.” — SoyaCincau