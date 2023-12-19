KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Homegrown multi-brand fashion retailer Collabstore has brought together various brands from Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia for its latest fashion showcase.

Titled “Soaring Clouds”, the oriental-themed fashion showcase is the brainchild of Collabstore to bring together a curated selection of exquisite urban female wear and accessories from the participating countries.

A total of eight brands have been selected to participate in the showcase, offering a fashionable experience that evokes the spirit of spring as the Chinese New Year is just around the corner.

According to Collabstore founder Richard Tsen, the idea behind the “Soaring Clouds” showcase was to promote the feeling of exhilaration and happiness.

“As 2023 comes to an end, we suggest to slow down our pace and enjoy the remainder of the year.

“Embrace the new year with a light-hearted, cheerful and hopeful attitude while preparing a new wardrobe to start the year with great self-confidence and positive energy.”

Tsen said it was timely for him to showcase 30 fashion looks and elevate the customer shopping experience through the “Soaring Clouds” showcase.

Speaking about the industry, Tsen said he was glad to see continued support for the local brands amongst Malaysians.

“Although we opened our store during the pandemic, we are happy to see good support among Malaysians and our regulars.”

He said the second outlet will also be officially open soon to focus on fashionwear catered to the youth and younger generation.

Participating brands for the Soaring Clouds showcase are Akinn, Forbidden Hills and Tria the Label from Singapore as well as Behati, Eric Choong, The Mod House and Tricia Lew from Malaysia.

There is also Major Minor from Indonesia.

The fashion series will be available at Collabstore, Shoppes at Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur for the next six months.

Collabstore officially opened its doors in 2021 to bring emerging local fashion brands under one roof to grow together.