KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Good news for existing Zurich customers.

As part of its Multi-Product Reward Add to Care campaign, customers who sign up for a new eligible protection plan from October 12 to December 31 will receive cashback or discounts of up to ten per cent.

This latest initiative by Zurich Malaysia, a leading insurance and takaful company, aligns with their brand ethos to care for what matters most.

With 150 years of experience and over 9,500 claims experts in 60 countries, Zurich is well-equipped to provide reliable and trusted protection plans.

Don’t miss out on the many benefits of Zurich’s 'Add To Care' campaign from October 12 to December 31. — Picture courtesy of Zurich Malaysia

In Malaysia, Zurich offers a wide range of insurance and takaful solutions, covering both conventional life and general insurance products as well as Shariah-compliant family takaful and general takaful products, all under one brand.

Customers who participate in the Add to Care campaign are entitled to a ten per cent cashback or discounts when they sign up for a new eligible product with Zurich Malaysia.

For terms and conditions of the campaign, click here.

Monthly cash prizes could be yours in Zurich Malaysia’s 'Share & Menang' contest. — Picture courtesy of Zurich Malaysia

In addition, customers have the chance to win monthly cash prizes of RM2,000 in the Share & Menang contest as part of Zurich Malaysia’s 'Care For What Matters' brand campaign.

To take part, all you have to do is sign up for Zurich’s products and submit in one sentence what matters most to you on the campaign page and share it on your Facebook.

Don’t forget to tag Zurich Malaysia and include #CareForWhatMatters.

It’s that easy and you could even win up to RM50,000.

For more information, click here.