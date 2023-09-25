KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — BYD has rolled out the 500,000th BYD Dolphin off the production line at its factory in China. It only took the company around two years to achieve the half a million mark and this took place just a few weeks after Atto 3 reached a similar milestone.

Originally launched in China back in August 2021, the Dolphin is available in several international markets including Malaysia. While BYD and Sime Darby Motors have yet to reveal the amount of Dolphin that they have sold here so far, the National Open Data Portal said that more than 200 units of Dolphin have been registered with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) as of August 31.

As a comparison, BYD delivered 481 units to Thailand within the first month of its launch over there. So, having more than 200 units registered with JPJ in just one month after making its official debut in Malaysia, it seems like Dolphin is also off to a good start in our market.

Meanwhile, BYD has unveiled the Dolphin Commemorative Edition in China to celebrate the milestone. The differences between this version and the existing Dolphin are mainly cosmetics.

Draped in Black and Crimson, this version also features a brand-new front bumper, side skirt, and spoiler. The special edition model also features a Black interior with Crimson highlights on its dashboard, centre console, and seat stitching.

There is also a specially designed logo on all four headrests inside the car to differentiate the Dolphin Commemorative Edition from other variants. We don’t expect this special edition unit to be available over here but just in case you have not yet met the value-oriented EV, check out our first hands-on experience with it right here. — SoyaCincau