KUALA LUMPUR, August 1 — Prince Harry will be heading to Singapore to play a game of polo for a good cause.

The Duke of Sussex will be in the Lion City for the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Singapore Polo Club on August 12.

Sentebale is a charity organisation created by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help children in Africa suffering from poverty, HIV/AIDS and recently Covid-19.

The annual Polo Cup has been able to raise over RM63 million since 2010 to support Sentebale’s work.

“We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August,” Harry said in a statement on Sentebale’s Instagram.

“The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV.”

“In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.”

Harry will join the Royal Salute Sentebale Team to play against the Singapore Polo Club Team led by Argentinian actor, charity ambassador and longtime friend Nacho Figueras.

Figueras and Harry are also set to speak at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo, Japan on August 9 on the power of sport, community and philanthropy.

The Polo Cup was previously held in Singapore in 2017. It has also taken place in South Africa, Italy, Brazil and the UK among other countries.

Meanwhile, Harry’s brother, Prince William, is set to visit Singapore in November for the Earthshot Prize’s third award ceremony.