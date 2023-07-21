KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A few days before the launch, you’ve probably seen some social news speculating that Tesla Malaysia has received over 10,000 bookings for the Tesla Model Y. Turns out that speculation is not true according to Tesla regional director Isabel Fan.

As reported by The New Straits Times, Fan denied the claim circulating online that it had secured a staggering 10,000 orders for the Model Y within four days of its soft launch. She said, “The actual number of reservations will remain undisclosed, but Tesla assures the public that interest in Model Y is strong and appreciates the support from our growing community of customers in Malaysia”.

The launch of the Tesla Model Y at Pavillion in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2023. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

To recap, the Tesla Model Y is priced from RM199,000 for the base RWD model and Tesla has confirmed during the event that it is inclusive of sales tax. Malaysians can place an order by making a non-refundable RM1,000 fee and the Model Y stocks are only expected to arrive in early 2024.

One of the advantages of Tesla is its Supercharger network and the first location is at Pavilion KL, however, it isn’t operational yet pending approval from authorities. Speaking of charging, Tesla Malaysia has also clarified that the “Free Wall Connector” for Model Y orders was a miscommunication and they will reveal more details closer to its official availability. — SoyaCincau