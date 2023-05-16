KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — With inflation and economic downturns, it may not be easy for certain businesses to stay solvent while bearing high operating costs to have their own retail outlet.

However, several artisans have found a new way to grow their businesses by leveraging other platforms that have existing retail outlets.

Young couple Lim Xin Yu and Jason Wee founded The Asli Co. four years ago to empower indigenous mothers to earn a sustainable living through making modern handicrafts and products from home.

Prior to that, the couple was involved in the Epic Homes project as volunteer builders to build shelter for the Orang Asli community and that's where they came to know some of the women who made interesting handicrafts.

From tote bags and cup holders to soaps and gift sets, The Asli Co. collaborates with various Orang Asli communities in several states to develop these products and sell them online.

Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri visiting a booth during The Artisans Haven Awards Ceremony at Pavilion Shopping Mall in Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2023. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Thanks to The Artisans Heaven, the products are also available at three retail stores across Klang Valley.

The couple said they were approached by The Artisans Heaven two years ago to further boost their business.

"It really helped as they placed our products at their existing stores for more visibility.

"Obviously we can't afford to have a physical outlet on our own but it really helped to be part of The Artisans Heaven as they already have existing stores," said Wee.

Lim was one of the 14 women-led business owners who received recognition by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri today for being among top sellers of The Artisan Heavens.

The award was given to the business owners for their unwavering entrepreneurial perseverance and for emerging as best sellers on The Artisans Heaven platforms despite economic challenges over the past three years.

The platform is a specialised e-commerce marketplace and physical retail outlets for local artisans.

The award ceremony, held at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, was hosted by the Artisans Development Association Malaysia (Adam).

It was part of the "Empowering Women and Communities 2023" campaign supported by CIMB Bank, DHL Malaysia and FMT Media.

The year-long campaign aims to promote and celebrate handcrafted products made by women artisans.

Nancy congratulated the women artisans and lauded the initiative to encourage Malaysian crafts and artisans to thrive.

According to her, the initiative was timely as many of the small businesses, especially in the craft sector were affected due to the uncertain economic landscape over the past three years.

"This is a well-deserved recognition for your hard work and courage in the face of the economic crisis that had never happened before."

Nancy said women entrepreneurs have played a pivotal role in contributing to the Malaysian economy.

"They have been prime movers in promoting trade, employment opportunities and increasing household income.

She noted that the women lead by example, showing they are not only capable but also excellent in the field of entrepreneurship.

"It is important to find new interactive ways to allow women to continue their efforts through new narrative and story-telling marketing."

Nancy said she was pleased to see corporations and non-governmental organisations championing women's empowerment initiatives.

The women-led businesses that received an award were: Helping Hands Penan Bhd, The Asli Co., Gocheeks, Cherita Chocolate, Tudung Saji Che Ton, Caropaya Handicraft, Olfac3 Perfumes, Neecola Handmade, Mizzy Collections, Candle Pit Stop, TAS by Woman of Substance, Createe Kit, Puhus Pepper Plantation and Enfiniti Academy.

In his speech, Adam board member Mohar Ibrahim said surviving and thriving in the past few years has been challenging even for large-scale businesses.

"We will remain committed to creating a more robust support and empowerment network for women and the local artisanal community."

To further help the artisans, there is a Jom Artisans Bazaar held in conjunction with International Women's Day until June 14 at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

The bazaar features 40 local brands offering festive gifts, home decor pieces and bespoke items.

The Artisans Heaven was founded by Adam to help more Malaysian artisans leverage a bigger distribution footprint and expand their businesses locally and internationally.

It currently has three retail outlets located at Malaysian Grand Bazaar BBCC, Tokyo Street Pavilion KL and Eslite Spectrum at The Starhill.