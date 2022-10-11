Elly Mazlein said she is still a greenhorn in hosting programmes and asked viewers to give her some love. — Picture via Facebook/ Official Elly Mazlein Sefhia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Elly Mazlein is turning a deaf ear to the noise made by social media users complaining about her overshadowing Gegar Vaganza contestants.

The 41-year-old entertainer told mStar Online that she chose to ignore such criticism and focus on her responsibility as entrusted by the show's producers.

"I respect the opinions of others but I am forced to close my ears. It is not easy being the programme's host.

"That is why you do not see me responding or issuing statements to clear the air. No need to respond to the comments. Hopefully one day, they will like how I host the show," she said.

Elly, whose real name is Sharifah Aida Mazlina Syed Hanafi, teamed up with Nabil Ahmad for the ninth season of Gegar Vaganza. She replaced Jihan Muse who is on maternity leave after delivering her second child early last month.

The Dusta Cinta singer admitted she was still a greenhorn in hosting programmes and urged viewers to show her some love.

"Whatever I did in the programme is to entertain viewers," she maintained.

On a separate development, Elly said she was excited to join Era radio as its announcer.

Popularly known as Kak Lina Pom Pom, she considered it a gift to entertain fans who listen to her on the radio.