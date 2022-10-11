The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Singapore is putting up two doggy charity boxes for auction during the society's fund raising. — Picture via Facebook/ SPCA Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The 75-year-old Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Singapore is putting up two of its doggy charity boxes for auction.

The charity boxes will auctioned off during the organisation's fund raising dinner this Saturday.

Taking to their official Facebook page, the organisation said the boxes had been with the organisation for at least three decades.

“You can bring a history of Singapore’s oldest animal welfare organisation home!” the organisation captioned in the post, adding that it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“You get (an) old bork statue in your house, you’ll be the coolest! All of us borks know him, he is the yellow money bork, our friend.”

In a fundraising campaign page to promote the Paws for a Cause 2022 Charity Gala Dinner, SPCA Singapore said it needs SG$3 million (RM9.74 million) annually for its operations.

“With rising costs, it is imperative for us to intensify our fundraising efforts so that we can continue to care for our community animals,” it said.

The society, it added, takes in over 100 animals monthly and most of these animals are abandoned, unwanted, abused, sick, injured or lost.

To date, the page has managed to raise SG$105,569 (RM342,668) from a SG$300,000 (RM973,820) target.