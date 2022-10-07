THE HAGUE, Oct 7 — Students at the Eindhoven University of Technology have developed an electric car that can capture CO2 from the air as it drives. This could help it achieve carbon neutrality.

A group of 35 students designed this unique car, called ZEM. For the moment, it can only capture the equivalent of 2 kg of CO2 for every 32,000 kilometers driven. This means that 10 cars could absorb as much carbon dioxide as an average-sized tree. The goal is now to improve this system to make it more efficient and to capture more carbon dioxide (CO2).

On a (very) large scale, i.e., integrated in all new cars, this system could represent a considerable gain. The ultimate goal is to make the vehicle completely carbon-neutral for its entire life cycle. In fact, capturing CO2 is a way to compensate for the emissions that occur during the production and recycling of the vehicle.

All this is made possible by a filter that allows the car to capture and store CO2 before disposing of it. Once full, the filter can be easily emptied at a charging station, bearing in mind that this car can currently travel nearly 320 kilometers before the filter gets full. A patent will soon be filed for this innovation.

This is not the first time that students from this university have made their mark in the automotive field. Others have developed the very first motor home to be self-sufficient in energy thanks to the solar panels built into its roof. The energy harnessed by this prototype is used not only to run the vehicle, but also to power its various amenities. — ETX Studio