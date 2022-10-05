After buying a billboard ad, Chapman has been getting messages from women and is planning on going for dates. — Picture via Unsplash

PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — In his pursuit of finding love, Ed Chapman went all out to promote himself on a billboard in the United Kingdom.

The 23-year-old’s efforts paid off as he has received an influx of messages from women aged between 18 and 48.

He is already making plans to go on dates with four women he chatted with since his ad went up, Daily Mail Online reported.

"I reached an age where I thought I at least should have been on one date before.

"But I've been single for all of my 23 years and I'm ready to find someone to hopefully be in a relationship with.

"I had tried some dating apps, but it didn't go well for me at all, so I decided I needed to try something different and thought having my own billboard would be a good way of meeting people," the Leeds man told the portal.

Chapman added that it wasn’t easy for him to find the right advertising agency as he was rejected by a few companies. He ultimately found the right one, 75media, that agreed to let him use the billboard for a week.

His photo on the billboard on the M621 motorway heading to Leeds that also included his email address.

However, his family was surprised when they discovered his billboard through other people as he didn’t inform them.

On his unconventional billboard ad, Chapman said it incorporated his fun personality and outlook on life.

"It's something silly and I don't like to take life too seriously, so I think using a billboard to find a girlfriend reflects that.

"I made the design of the billboard myself and took my own picture which was one of the hardest things.

"I went through multiple outfits and poses and made sure I got a haircut before taking the picture,” he said.

This is not the first time someone has decided to splash their face on billboard ads to find love. A Muslim man from the UK had done the same thing earlier this year.

Mohamad Malik put ads all over Birmingham in his unusual quest to find a wife and had even put up a website to find his other half.