A Singaporean woman was shocked to realise her 'kangkung' soup was actually cooked with cannabis. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Savouring local delights is a must when vacationing in another country.

A Singaporean woman however got a lot more than a food coma after trying a unique Thai soup.

According to Straits Times, the woman was on a holiday with her husband, mother-in-law, and two children and ate at a hotel near Chiang Rai, Thailand.

After enjoying the delicious vegetable soup, the woman began to feel nauseous and drowsy later at night.

The following morning, upon returning to the restaurant and checking their menu, the woman realised the ‘kangkung’ (water spinach) in her soup had actually been cannabis leaves.

Many businesses in Thailand have begun infusing ganja into food and products after it was legalised in June.

According to the Singaporean Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), unknowing or involuntary consumption of drugs aren’t an offence.

However, the CNB has advised travellers to be wary of what they consume in countries that legalise the use of recreational drugs.