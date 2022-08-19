Dresses designed by Keith Kee (left), Styled by Peter Lum (centre), and Ashley Wong as part of the MODA showcase. — Pictures provided by KLFW

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — After spending two years in virtual hybrid fashion shows, Malaysian designer collections have been brought back to life.

Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW), which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, opened on Aug 17 with a clear message: Malaysian fashion is back.

The afternoon was focused on highlighting local talent with the Designer Search and Model Search shows presented by Samsung.

After highlighting the works of young designers, Malaysian Official Designers Association (MODA) took to the runway with show-stopping designs.

Founded in 1995, MODA is a non-profit that serves to give a platform and community to Malaysian designers in the international fashion economy.

Speaking to Malay Mail, MODA president Melinda Looi was optimistic about the organisation’s upcoming projects.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the designers’ works; everybody is amazing and different,” Looi said, adding that MODA will commemorate its 30th anniversary with a book containing information on its designers, including colouring illustrated sections.

“I’m happy that KLFW is celebrating its 10th year. It has allowed many younger designers to showcase their work.”

The other MODA designers echoed Looi’s sentiment. “KLFW is a great platform for local talents to learn from one another, said veteran couturier Gillian Hung, whose MMG label participated in the showcase.

“It takes a lot of vision, dedication, focus and passion by KLFW founder Andrew Tan to lead his dynamic team through the years,” stylist and fashion designer Peter Lum said.

Lum shared that his piece, a psychedelic dress with a flowing cardigan, was an expression of freedom after being locked down.

“I wanted the lightness of the dress to represent being free, with the yellow waist sash as a gentle reminder to be still slightly wary of the virus.”

Keith Kee also revealed the inspiration behind his elegant pink silk gown.

“The showpiece was designed as an expression of the raw inner beauty and strong desire of a woman,” Kee said of his gown which was created with a mermaid silhouette and embellished with floral lace to accentuate femininity.

Other MODA designers who participated were Tangoo, Syahrir Nurdin, Ashley Wong, Jimmy Wong, Key Ng, Mailvin Shah and Shawn Lee.

KLFW 2022 will be running till Sunday (Aug 21) at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.