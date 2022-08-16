Rescuers transported a senior citizen's body using a motorcycle from a forest in Thailand by tying the body to themselves. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Rescuers in Thailand took turns tying a senior citizen's body to themselves and transporting it from a forest after the man fell to his death from a fruit tree.

Montree Phiewphong and his younger brother Apichart carried Luang Chodkasem's body from Thap Lan National Park in Wang Nam Khieo district on Sunday (August 14) after the corpse was found by his son.

The siblings took turns to ride through rough terrain to get the 73-year-old's body out as it would be too tiring for one person to make the trip, Bangkok Post reported.

According to the portal, Luang had left his Ban Hua Khao Thong village on Saturday afternoon to search for wild samo fruit.

When he failed to return home in the evening, his son decided to seek the help of the rescue team to search for Luang.

The son later found Luang's body on Sunday morning at 2am under a samo tree.

Rescuers were then summoned and they used a motorcycle to transport Luang's body from the forest to the Wang Nam Khieo Hospital for autopsy.