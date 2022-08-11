NEW YORK, Aug 11 — You’re just back from vacation and keen to plan your next getaway, but maybe you’re short on destination ideas? So how about taking inspiration from... your Spotify playlist? The music streaming giant has teamed up with EasyJet to develop destination recommendations based on people’s musical tastes.

In your carry-on bag, there’s your boarding pass, your passport, your toothbrush and... your headphones! Because music has always been an indispensable travel companion — from the age of the portable cassette player to that of the iPod shuffle — the collaboration between EasyJet and Spotify seems almost natural. But the coming together of these two companies is actually a first. Together, they have developed a concept based on the idea that music preferences can influence our choice of travel destinations. So, if you like chill-out and lounge music playlists, why not plan your next vacation on a beach on the east coast of Sardinia, far from the crowds? If you prefer more upbeat, fast-paced music, why not check out a Greek hotel on the southern island of Mykonos?

The British airline has found a new way to inspire its passengers. In what is primarily an advertising campaign, passengers can connect their Spotify account to EasyJet’s online platform. This takes users to a website in the colours of the low-cost carrier that integrates an algorithm generating destinations according to the musical tastes of each person. And each time you try, you get new ideas for trips. The last songs played are taken into account. Artificial intelligence analyses the tempo as well as the energy level expressed by songs.

Called “listen and book,” the concept has just been launched in France, the UK, Switzerland and Italy. And, as well as providing recommendations for trips, the platform also provides information about musical events related to the destinations it suggests. — ETX Studio