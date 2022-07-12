Screenshots from the clip showing the crowd desperately scrambling away from the sea lions. — Pictures via TikTok/ favortown

PETALING JAYA, July 12 — A video of beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in California, US fearfully running away from two large sea lions has sparked debate on human encroachment on wildlife.

The video was shared to TikTok by user Charlianne Yeyna, who told NBC San Diego that she filmed the clip last Friday (July 8) because she found it funny to “see all these tourists getting blown away by these giant sea lions”.

The 20-second clip shows a small crowd of beachgoers scrambling to get away from two sea lions galloping towards them, before the mammals splash into the sea.

According to Yeyna, the sea lions were sleeping on the beach when they were awoken by a woman who got too close to them to snap a photograph.

The animal then “just woke up and started chasing everybody”, with another sea lion then joining in on the chase.

However, some experts say the sea lions were likely chasing each other rather than humans.

Eric Otjen, a sea lion expert with SeaWorld San Diego said the video simply showed normal sea lion behaviour during breeding season, when males would spar each other for mates.

“The reason why the video has gotten like 10 millions views is because everybody is running like Godzilla is chasing them,” Otjen told Associated Press.

While sea lion attacks are said to be rare, Otjen added that running was still a good option.

“Even if they don’t bite, it’s not a great feeling to have 200 to 300 pounds roll over you,” he said.

While La Jolla Cove is open to visitors all year, the nearby spot of Point La Jolla is closed to the public from May 1 to October 31 for sea lion pupping season.

The seasonal closure was introduced by the San Diego City Council last year, after failed attempts at educating beachgoers from harassing, feeding or petting the animals.

A stock image of a sea lion resting at La Jolla Cove. While sea lion attacks are rare, experts say it’s generally not a good idea to get too close to wildlife. —Picture via Unsplash/ Brian Yurasits

“Human interactions with adult sea lions and their young during this important time (pupping season) could potentially result in injury or abandonment of sea lion offspring and aggressive behaviour from adult sea lions,” the council stated on its website.

Given this context, TikTok users were firmly on the sea lion’s side, cheering the mammals on for “reclaiming their beach”.

“Sad that instead of being kind to the animals living there and observing from a distance these tourists sit down right next to the seals,” said one user.

Another simply quipped: “This is how you fight gentrification.” Yeyna herself said she was glad her video went viral to raise awareness over the dangers of interacting with wildlife.

“Like, they are still wild animals and you need to give them their space.

“They’re also protected. So I think that this shows that they are not to be messed with,” she said.