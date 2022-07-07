Thailand's top cop has ordered officers, staff and people visiting police stations in the kingdom from using cannabis and hemp. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Thailand's top cop has decreed the use of cannabis and hemp at stations and complexes under the police is prohibited despite being legalised for use.

The rule applies to police officers, personnel and people visiting police stations, The Nation reported.

In an order issued on Tuesday, National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk said the move was to prevent abuse of the plants, which were removed from Thailand’s narcotics list on June 9.

The order added that the smoke and smell from cannabis and hemp could "create a nuisance" for people visiting government offices such as police stations.

The order also mandated station chiefs and supervisors to monitor the use of both cannabis and hemp among their personnel to ensure compliance with the law and to maintain a positive image.

The current law prohibits the use of cannabis and hemp for recreation or using extracts that have tetrahydrocannabinol of over 0.2 percent of weight.

The law also bans use of the plants by persons under 20 years old, those who are pregnant and nursing women.

The move came in the heels of the announcement by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sitthiphan last month that all schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration must be cannabis and hemp free zones.

The country's Education Ministry had on Monday announced a ban on the plants in schools nationwide.

Similar orders were also issued by the the Defence and Interior ministries that prohibit their personnel from using cannabis or hemp at military and government complexes.