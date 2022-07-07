'Wooga Squad' is set to have its own series on Disney Hotstar. — Picture via Disney Hotstar

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Disney+ Hotstar has announced an exclusive new reality series titled In The Soop : Friendcation featuring an ensemble of Korean superstars premiering July 22.

It will feature K-drama actor Park Seo-joon, rapper Peakboy, Parasite movie star Choi Woo-shik, ZE:A boyband member Park Hyung-sik and BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung.

The series will follow the five real-life friends as they set out on a fun trip together in this four-episode series.

According to AllKPop, the team, known as the 'Wooga Squad', was formed when V met the other guys while filming the drama series Hwarang.

Since then, they have stayed close friends.

In the Soop : Friendcation is a spin-off of Hybe's reality program In The Soop, which ran for two seasons and featured K-pop groups BTS and SEVENTEEN.