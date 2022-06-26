The walls of Chizu and Honzu at Nu Sentral were covered with pictures of BTS member J-Hope to celebrate his birthday. —Picture courtesy of Yvonne Chen

SEOUL, June 26 — J-Hope, a rapper and dancer of K-pop supergroup BTS, plans to release his solo album Jack in the Box next month, his agency said today.

J-hope will debut his first solo album on July 15 and drop a prerelease single Friday, according to Big Hit Music, reported Yonhap.

He will be the first BTS member to go solo since the septet announced plans earlier this month to take a temporary break to focus on their individual projects.

J-Hope released his first solo mix tape, "Hope World," in 2018, which ranked 38th on the Billboard 200 in the United States. — Bernama