KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Popular South Korean girl group Blackpink is set to make a comeback with a new album next month.

Citing a press release from YG Entertainment, Billboard reported that the K-pop superstars will go on a world tour by the end of the year.

It said the quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa — are in the final stages of recording a new album and that their new music in August will kick off a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.

YG Entertainment has also noted that the year-end international tour is set to be the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.

“A lot of ‘Blackpink-esque’ music has been prepared over a long period of time.

“On top of new music and large-scale projects, Blackpink will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.” The K-pop foursome released their first full-length album titled The Album with Interscope in October 2020.

The project peaked in the second spot on the Billboard 200 and spent two weeks at number one on the Top Album Sales chart.

The group also became the first musical act to reach 75 million subscribers on YouTube last week.

Prior to that, they had earned the most-subscribed artist title on the platform last September, when they surpassed the 65.5 million mark and took over the lead from Justin Bieber.