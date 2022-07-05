The mystical antique vampire-slaying kit once used for fending off monsters has been sold for more than RM69,000. — Picture via hansonsauctioneers.co.uk

PETALING JAYA, July 5 — An antique vampire-slaying kit containing weapons to fend off monsters and dark spirits has been sold for more than £13,000 (RM69,554) at an auction in the UK.

Mirror UK reported that the box had items such as crucifixes, holy water, a wooden stake, and once belonged to the former administrator of India, William Malcom Hailey.

It was reported that Hailey was also the governor of Punjab between 1921 to 1936.

Other ‘harmful’ tools that were in the box are brass candlesticks, matching pistols and a brass powder flask.

While the box had an estimate of £2,000-£3,000 (RM10,702 to RM16,054), the box finally sold for more than RM69,000 due to high demand among bidders.

Hansons Auctioneers owner Charles Hanson, said that interest in the antique vampire-slaying kit ahead of auction was intense and had attracted strong advance bids.

“Bids came in from all over the world including France, America and Canada.

“Objects like this fascinate collectors and this one had particularly interesting provenance.

“Whether through fear or fascination, it’s interesting to know that a member of the highest aristocratic social order, a man with a place in the House of Lords (upper chamber of Great Britain's bicameral legislature) acquired this item.”

Hanson also added that the antique box was a reminder that vampire myths affect people from all walks of life.

“Hailey was recognised for his intellect. He was educated at Corpus Christi College, Oxford.

“Yet, amid his illustrious career, he was drawn to this vampire-slaying kit.

“That is understandable as these objects are both curious and intriguing.

“The task of killing a vampire was extremely serious and historical accounts suggested the need for particular methods and tools,” he said.

CNN meanwhile reported that it is unsure of how the new owner would use the kit and for what purpose.