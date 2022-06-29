Boy in China only got six marks in Mathematics despite being coached by his father everyday for a year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — A father in Henan, China broke down after his only child got six out of 100 marks in Mathematics despite the man coaching the boy for a year.

A video shared on Weibo showing the man crying in a bedroom and wiping his tears has gone viral on social media.

The man's wife could also be heard laughing in the background.

The “heart wrenching” scene was captured on June 23 when he received his son’s final exam report card.

The man also told his wife he does not care anymore.

“My efforts are wasted, let him struggle by himself!” In the clip, the man was said to have stayed up late everyday for the past year to coach his son.

Most social media users were sympathetic towards the father but some said the marks reflected on the father's inability to teach the boy.

They said the boy might have handed in a black paper as a form of silent protest.