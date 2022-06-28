BERLIN, June 28 ― More and more carmakers ― who will no longer be able to sell new combustion-engine vehicles in Europe from 2035 ― are working with tyre manufacturers to develop more long-lasting, eco-friendly and even connected tyres specifically for electric cars.

The latest example of this is a partnership between Hyundai and Michelin to develop and produce next-generation tyres specifically for the South Korean manufacturer's future electric vehicles. The research programme will focus on developing eco-friendly tires ― ie., using more sustainable materials than is currently the case ― without losing performance. The idea is to achieve 50 per cent of the total weight of a new tyre in recycled materials.

These tyres are expected to be equipped with a real-time monitoring system to help advance autonomous driving technology. Michelin, like its American counterpart Goodyear, has already done a lot of work on this technology, which involves equipping the tyre with a sensor that provides the driver with a whole range of practical information on its temperature and wear in real time.

Plus, in order to reduce the overall production of tyres, the aim is to develop “all-season” tyres. Volvo has already announced that all of its 100 per cent electric vehicles will be equipped with this type of tyre. As the name suggests, these tyres no longer need to be changed according to seasonal weather, except in extreme conditions.

The idea of developing tyres specifically for electric cars has already resulted in a first model, the ElectricDrive GT from Goodyear. An all-season tyre, this model is particularly well suited to the requirements and performance of the models produced by Tesla, the first manufacturer to officially adopt it. It is also designed to help reduce road noise.

The tyre of tomorrow will be durable, connected and usable in all seasons. ― ETX Studio