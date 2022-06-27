Ford went viral after many were disappointed that Burger King only gifted him a bag filled with goodies and not something more. — Pictures via TikTok/thekeep777

PETALING JAYA, June 27 — An American Burger King employee who went viral for only receiving a goodie bag for his 27th work anniversary has received US$155,901 (RM686,899) through donations.

The employee, Kevin Ford from Nevada said that the money will be used to help pay for his grandchildren’s education, according to NewsNation.

About a week ago, Ford’s video caught the attention of social media users after many felt that he deserved more than just a prize bag that included some pens, a coffee tumbler and movie tickets.

Many also expressed their discontent with the fast food chain saying that he should have been given something more for not taking a day off in his entire 27 years of work.

This led his daughter to create a GoFundMe account which received more than (RM686, 899) in just four days.

A screenshot of Ford's GoFundMe account that has received more than RM686,899 in just four days. - Screenshot of GoFundMe

On donations received from 4,700 people, Ford, who works at the Las Vegas airport branch, said he was overcome with emotion.

“The generosity of these people is just overwhelming. I’ve been crying for three days now. I can’t believe it. I really can’t.

“I’ve also never missed a shift in my entire 27 years of work.

“I don’t know how I did that! Maybe I’m a robot?” Ford said.

“I just never thought about taking a day off. I just try to work as hard as I can, whatever I do.”

It is reported that the Nevada worker has been working in the fast food chain as a single father to gain custody of his two children.