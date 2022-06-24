Many wondered why there were gender-based tickets while others were left amused at Liverpool's man attempt of entering the festival. — Screengrab via Twitter/@LoriHartx

PETALING JAYA, June 24 — A Liverpool man left many amused after wearing a dress and a wig in an attempt to pass off as a woman to enter the UK's Glastonbury festival.

Twitter user @LoriHartx posted the video two days ago — with the video garnering over 240,000 views.

“Day 1 of a Glasto and a Scouse (term for people originating in Liverpool) came up to me in a wig and dress because he had a woman’s ticket and I got interviewed by BBC news.”

The Daily Star reported that although the tweet went viral, it is unknown how he got the ticket given that the organisers have photos of the owners for this year’s music festival to stop ticket touts.

In a recent Tweet, a Twitter user posted a picture of the Liverpool man and claimed that he had successfully entered the music festival.

“Scouse lad (man) bought a 40-year-old woman’s ticket and went full drag,” wrote JayCooper.

Many Twitter users found the scenario hilarious while others wondered as to why there were separate tickets for men and women.

“I want to see the picture on the ticket to see the resemblance for him to get in,” wrote Stephanie Martin.

Glastonbury Festival is one of the world's most famous music and performing arts festivals in Somerset, South West England that had started from June 22 and will end on June 26.

Among the famous singers set to perform in the festival include Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.