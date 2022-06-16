Magen and Aruna have been praised on social media after wearing traditional Malay attire for their wedding dinner. — Pictures via Aruna

PETALING JAYA, June 16 — An Indian couple has wowed social media after wearing traditional Malay attire for their wedding dinner on June 12.

In a video that has been viewed over 900,000 times, Magen Palanesamy and Aruna Yamuna Bose were both in traditional Malay attire — with the groom in baju Melayu with the sampin and tengkolok and the bride in a gown.

Held in Sungai Petani, the couple were ushered in at the event with to the beat of the kompang music up to their pelamin or dais for the dinner.

Groom Magen, who hails from Kedah, told Malay Mail that while he had a Hindu wedding ceremony on June 10, the wedding dinner was celebrated in a Malay traditional style on June 12.

“I grew up with Malay friends in Kedah and I’m so used to being around them.

“Plus, as a police officer, all my colleagues are also Malays and I decided to do my wedding dinner in a Malay style for all of them.

“Even my dad who worked in the army had many Malay friends so our circle of friends were mostly Malay friends in the neighbourhood.”

The Kedah-born man added that his friends were the ones who helped him scour for the right baju Melayu and the right colour-coordinated clothes as well.

Food served during the wedding dinner were all halal such as nasi minyak and laksa.

“Everyone was in awe during the wedding dinner ― everyone supported and complimented that my wife and I looked good.

“My Malay friends and family members are the sporting type and they really liked our attire and how we decorated the hall in the Malay style.

“We live in a multicultural society ― What is wrong with wearing the traditional attire of another community? “It’s one of the ways we learn to appreciate another culture and race,” he said.

Many commented saying that the couple looked sweet in the traditional attire while others said that this was their first time seeing an Indian couple in Malay traditional attire.