‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ will be back for a fifth and final season on Prime Video. — Picture courtesy of Amazon Studio via ETX Studio

LOS ANGELES, June 6 — Are you a fan of Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel? Or perhaps you adore the cult series The Golden Girls?

Well soon, your consumption of these shows could take on another dimension as you’ll be able to immerse yourself — physically — in their universe. Head to Los Angeles to discover pop-ups dedicated to these two cult series. From cheesecake tasting to jazz concerts, you’ll want to mark your calendars.

It’s one of Prime Video’s most famous, signature series. The world of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is coming to Los Angeles with the “Making LA Marvelous” pop-up, a nod to the title. The pop-up will open for two days, June 18-19 at 8175 Melrose Avenue.

Guests will be plunged into the universe of the series, through a reproduction of the office of character Susie Myerson, as well as cult locations of the series set in mid-century New York such as the Russ & Daughters restaurant or the jazz club The Blue Note Jazz Club.

Visitors will be able to sample traditional foods and enjoy 1960s-inspired jazz concerts. The event will also feature a magician, mahjong tables and a photo booth. To attend, interested individuals can register now on the dedicated website.

A restaurant paying homage to ‘The Golden Girls’

The Prime Video series isn’t the only one getting a pop-up on the streets of Los Angeles.

The legendary 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls has inspired a restaurant that will open this summer. While the exact dates have not yet been announced, the pop-up is expected to launch in July, once again in Los Angeles and more precisely in the very chic neighbourhood of Beverly Hills.

Named “The Golden Girls Kitchen,” the pop-up will take the form of a restaurant with a focus on desserts. On the menu, guests will find dishes inspired by the characters of the series such as Sophia’s lasagna, also available in vegetarian version, Blanche’s cookies, Dorothy’s sandwich with drinks like Tea Arthur Rose on Rosé. Other products will also be offered on the menu.

According to Deadline, the event may even feature collaborations with local chefs. Merchandise will also be on sale. The date for the launch of ticket sales will soon be revealed.

This isn’t the first time pop-ups inspired by cult series have generated buzz. In 2019, the series Beverly Hills 90210 gave rise to the Peach Pit, the famous diner seen in the series.

Saved by the Bell, a sitcom from the ‘90s, also inspired the Saved by the Max restaurant. — ETX Studio