KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 27 — An author has been convicted of murdering her husband, by a jury in Portland, Oregon in US.

Nancy Crampton Brophy, who wrote a blog article How to Murder Your Husband and authored several romance novels, was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Brophy in June 2018.

She was allegedly motivated by money troubles and a life insurance policy, according to prosecutors, reported KOIN-TV.

She stated during the trial however that she had no reason to kill her husband and that their financial troubles had been solved by cashing in a portion of Daniel's retirement savings plan.

On June 2, 2018, chef Brophy was discovered dead inside a kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

His wife was arrested on September 5, 2018 and has been in jail since.

During the trial, Detective Anthony Merrill, one of the case's main detectives, testified that no leads pointed away from Crampton Brophy as a suspect.

She was seen driving to and from the culinary institute and was captured on surveillance camera footage, according to court documents and testimony.

The slide and barrel, as well as the gun that fired the two bullets that went through Daniel's heart, were never located, according to investigators.

Two casings were discovered near his body, however the slide and barrel from the pistol and ghost gun build kit found in Crampton Brophy's possession did not leave any markings on the casings.

Crampton Brophy admitted that she had acquired a new slide and barrel.

She said the gun part was for a study and that it had vanished while her items were being transferred out of her home while she was in jail.

Prosecutors believe Crampton Brophy used this spare slide and barrel on another gun frame she had to perform the murder, then disposed of it to avoid it being discovered and used as evidence.

Sentencing for Crampton will take place on Monday, June 13.