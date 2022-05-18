Florida-based dog shelter works hard to find new homes for dogs displaced in Ukraine or reunite them with owners

Big Dog Ranch Rescue has set up a specific fund to collect donations to help its efforts in Ukraine. — Picture via Instagram/Big Dog Ranch Rescue

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Russian invasion of Ukraine has left many lives shattered leaving families being forced to flee, leaving their beloved pets behind.

Fortunately, the pets that were left behind are getting the help and rescue they need from the Florida-based dog shelter, Big Dog Ranch Rescue (BDRR).

According to an interview with Fox News Digital, Laurel Simmons, the chief executive officer of BDRR estimated that hundreds of thousands of dogs were abandoned and left homeless by the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Simmons has been in contact with a Romanian animal shelter near the Ukrainian border, to help them with the first group of about 20 dogs they picked up from the Ukrainian streets and bomb shelters.

In an interview with the news site WBPF, Simmons mentioned that due to difficulties faced by the cars during travel and the hassles of getting through the customs made the journey longer.

This caused the dogs to be dehydrated and exhausted.

“What they have been through, and what these girls have told us that the dogs have gone through, it’s just a miracle they are even here.”

Simmons’ Big Dog Ranch Rescue will operate for the next four to six months and will make attempts to reunite the dogs with their respective owners and find new homes for the dogs without owners.

Simmons have been rescuing displaced dogs over the years since she founded Big Dog Ranch Rescue in 2008 and they commemorated rescuing over 50,000 dogs earlier this year and the shelter has become the main voice of animal rights around the globe.