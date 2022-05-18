After fighting with trash can, baby panda is caught trying to escape Zoo Negara’s panda enclosure (VIDEO)

Zoo Negara’s little troublemaker is back, this time she was caught trying to escape the enclosure. — Screen capture via TikTok/Zoo Negara Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Zoo Negara’s little menace, the yet-to-be-named giant panda cub was at it again.

This time she was caught red-handed trying to escape the enclosure.

The year-old cub, in a 58-second video shared on Zoo Negara’s TikTok was seen executing her big getaway from the Zoo Negara’s Giant Panda Conservation Centre.

With the famous Mission Impossible theme song blaring in the background for dramatic effect, the little “escape artist” made her way from a rock reaching out to the enclosure’s wall but little did she know that her getaway attempt was being watched.

She was almost halfway over the wall when she was surprised by the hands of the zookeeper who later pushed her fluffy bottom back to the enclosure, however the little cub didn’t give up without a fight.

Not giving up hope, the cub clung on to the wall but to no avail as her gripping paws were no match to the zookeeper’s finger who, with a gentle flick, put the cub’s escape attempt to rest.

The short clip which was shared on Monday has amassed a whopping 1.6 million views on TikTok with over 90,000 likes.

The cub’s little escape attempt also manages to melt the hearts of local social media users.

“Cute sia, the way the zookeeper removes the panda paws, lolol,” commented user Malvin Goh.

“Let him out after all those efforts!” user HellYea commented.

“While most of them are just lazing around, this one thinks outside the box,” commented user Roxanna.

This isn’t the first time the little panda cub has garnered massive views.

She went viral last month after her little “fight” with a rubbish bin and her caretaker was shared on Zoo Negara’s TikTok which has been viewed over three million times.

Zoo Negara is currently hosting three adult giant pandas along with a one-year-old baby panda.

The hosting of these pandas is part of the Giant Panda Conservation International Cooperation Agreement between the Malaysian and Chinese governments under the China Wildlife Conservation Association which was signed in 2014.