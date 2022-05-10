KFC announces lower prices, exclusive NFTs in new Finger Lickin’ Good campaign

KFC Malaysia CEO Stephen Chew (2nd left) and chief marketing officer Chan May Ling (2nd right) unveiled the Finger-Lickin’ Good Campaign in KFC Pavilion KL. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — KFC’s latest ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ campaign aims to serve Malaysians their classic menu items for lower prices and create happy memories through various activities and initiatives including limited-time NFTs.

In a press event in KFC, Pavilion KL, KFC Malaysia’s new chief executive officer Stephen Chew and chief marketing officer Chan May Ling announced their plans for the campaign to capture the hearts and stomachs of KFC lovers.

Chew said KFC isn’t just about having good chicken, it’s about the entire experience of eating in the restaurant throughout the ups and downs of life.

The CEO recalled the rich heritage of the 75-year-old fast-food chain and addressed the challenges of keeping service running during the pandemic.

With the Finger-Lickin’ Good Campaign KFC continues to fulfil its commitment to providing uncompromising value and quality of food and customer experience.

Ling unveiled KFC’s Quality Taste Guaranteed policy which allows customers to scan a QR code to replace any unsatisfactory piece of chicken through an online form.

Also revealed was Jimat Siang, a limited time offer for value lunch combo meal sets discounted to as low as RM 7.99 from Monday to Thursday between 12pm to 2pm via dine-in, take away and drive-thru.

The ‘Klaw for Chicken Claw Machine’ in [email protected] offers fun games and activities with exclusive prizes. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Iconic favourites like the Zinger classic, Snack Plate Combo, and 1 piece-Rice Plate will be available among the six combo variations to select from.

The campaign also released 11 exclusive NFT artwork pieces by talented local artists Wilson Ng, Book of Lai, and Arif Rafman Othman in honour of KFC’s secret spice blend of 11 herbs and spices.

Eight of the artworks were made available at OpenSea to mint after 1pm today and three of the remaining artworks can still be won by participating in a contest on KFC Malaysia’s Instagram page.

Finally, the KFC Klaw for Chicken Claw Machine located at [email protected] Gallery allows passersby to play and win chicken drummies and vouchers, it starts operating from today till June 9.

A mind-boggling 3D billboard will also display delicious KFC moments at KLCC junction and Pavilion ELITE.