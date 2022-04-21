UK sex toy producer looking for official dildo tester, successful candidate to get monthly supply for a year

A sex toy producer in the UK is looking for to a dildo tester and the successful candidate will get monthly supply of dildos for a year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― A sex toy producer in the UK is looking for someone to be their official dildo tester with the chosen person to be given a year supply of the toys.

The company ― UberKinky ― is looking for one person to review its new dildos every month and the deadline for application is May 15.

In a statement posted on its website, the company said the successful candidate will get realistic dildos, glass dildos, suction cups and beyond.

“You will have a dildo delivered directly to your door every month for a year for you to try out and offer feedback to our team.”

The contest is open only to UK residents and the applicant must be 18-years-old and above.

UberKinky director Luke Taylor said the company was hugely passionate about bringing their customers the newest and most innovative products, and they always care about what their customers think.

“That is why we wanted to ensure that the latest products arriving on our site get the seal of approval from them,” Daily Star quoted Taylor as saying.

“We are excited to welcome our first official dildo tester through this competition, and we hope they get as much out of it as we will.”