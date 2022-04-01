Free TGV Cinemas tickets with movie tickets and popcorn set purchase to celebrate Malaysia entering Covid-19 endemic phase

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — This is no April Fools joke!
To celebrate Malaysia entering the endemic phase after two years of Covid-19 pandemic, TGV Cinemas is giving away a free movie ticket under its TGV’s Awesome April deal.
In a statement today, the operator said TGV MovieClub members who buy a movie ticket and a popcorn online from April1 to 15 will get a free movie ticket voucher credited into their membership.
They, however, will need to use the ticket in April.
TGV Cinemas Chief Marketing Officer Mohit Bhargava said #AwesomeApril is TGV’s way to celebrate with their customers as they look forward to a brighter future for all.
“We are excited to welcome back moviegoers with our #AwesomeApril deal, so families and friends can enjoy movies and create memories with loved ones at the cinema,” he said.
For more details, visit their website.