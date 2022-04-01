Free TGV Cinemas tickets with movie tickets and popcorn set purchase to celebrate Malaysia entering Covid-19 endemic phase

TGV Cinemas is giving away a free movie ticket for a purchase of a movie ticket and a popcorn set online in April. — Picture via Facebook/ TGV Cinemas

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — This is no April Fools joke!

To celebrate Malaysia entering the endemic phase after two years of Covid-19 pandemic, TGV Cinemas is giving away a free movie ticket under its TGV’s Awesome April deal.

In a statement today, the operator said TGV MovieClub members who buy a movie ticket and a popcorn online from April1 to 15 will get a free movie ticket voucher credited into their membership.

They, however, will need to use the ticket in April.

TGV Cinemas Chief Marketing Officer Mohit Bhargava said #AwesomeApril is TGV’s way to celebrate with their customers as they look forward to a brighter future for all.

“We are excited to welcome back moviegoers with our #AwesomeApril deal, so families and friends can enjoy movies and create memories with loved ones at the cinema,” he said.

