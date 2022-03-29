Maxis employees band together to raise almost RM106,000 to help flood victims in Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu

MRCS chairperson Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz (centre, left) receiving the donation from Maxis chief executive officer Gokhan Ogut. — Picture via Maxis

PETALING JAYA, March 29 — Maxis employees have banded together to raise RM105,871.18 to help victims of the recent year end floods in Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Collaborating with Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS), the partnership identifies recipient families impacted by the floods and cash vouchers are given to families to purchase household necessities.

MRCS chairman Tan Sri Tunku Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah said that Maxis was one of the first organisations to step in to contribute towards its mobile vaccination last year and is pleased to be working with them again.

“We are touched by the generosity of their employees as well as the company for matching their contribution.

“Many families, especially from the B40 group, have lost a lot due to the floods, and this will certainly ease their burden.

“MRCS will continue to be a conduit for corporations to provide care and relief aid to vulnerable communities, as part of our mission,” she said.

Meanwhile, Maxis chief executive officer Gokhan Ogut said that the recent year end floods have been a harrowing experience for many and during these trying times and it is inspired by Malaysians who came together to offer support.

“We are immensely proud of our employees who, through their deep sense of social responsibility, rallied together and mobilised this internal donation drive.

“We are honoured to be working with MRCS once again and hope that this contribution can bring more relief to those who are still feeling a sustained impact from the floods.”