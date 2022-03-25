KL Wellness City to become Southeast Asia’s first healthcare-based sustainable development

KL Wellness City is set to become Southeast Asia’s first healthcare-based mixed-development project in Bukit Jalil. ― Picture courtesy of KL Wellness City

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 ― KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd has unveiled its first-of-its-kind sustainable healthcare-based integrated development township project in Bukit Jalil.

The project, dubbed KL Wellness City, is one-of-its-kind in the region and it is slated to be developed and completed across a 10-year period.

The township, spanning 10.72ha over seven plots of land, has an overall gross development value (GDV) of more than RM11 billion.

KL Wellness City, which was mooted by its managing director Datuk Colin Lee, aims to redefine the way Malaysian and international patients receive treatment in a sustainable township complemented by a full suite of offerings across the health, medical, fitness and wellness pillars.

In the township, medical care is integrated with general healthcare, preventive care and fitness to realise each resident and patient’s potential for health, wellbeing and fitness.

The integrated township has been carefully planned for all occupants to be able to live a healthy and balanced lifestyle, combining the built environment with nature, green spaces, convenience, safety, and opportunities to cultivate good and healthy habits.

Offering comprehensive commercial and retail infrastructure and amenities and an abundance of green landscaping, building design maximises natural light and ventilation.

Meanwhile, embracing nature’s calming and healing effects, the township offers a high occupant-to-nature ratio, with as much as 5m2 of greenery per person.

“We are pleased to introduce the first healthcare and wellness city in Southeast Asia, right here in Kuala Lumpur.

“Through its 360-degree ecosystem, we aim for KL Wellness City to offer an impeccable experience for everyone seeking a more efficient and pleasant patient journey,” said Lee.

He also noted that through this healthcare hub, they aim to further strengthen Malaysia’s position as the leading destination for global healthcare tourists and to contribute to Malaysia’s economy.

Lee said the unique township aims to enhance the way medical professionals operate and manage their practices and improve the patient experience for Malaysians and international patients.

To achieve this, The Nobel Healthcare Park, a dedicated medical and wellness suite complex with a GDV of RM1 billion, is planned as a one-stop hub from diagnosis to rehabilitation.

The wellness city will also be equipped with the latest technology and standards to improve efficiency and service delivery for patients and residents.

Led by a strong management team with decades of experience in building and managing tertiary hospitals, the township concept is aligned with Malaysia’s position as the leading global destination of choice for healthcare tourism.

“We are confident that our thorough planning for this fully integrated and interconnected township will contribute towards a positive experience for all who seek health and wellness at KL Wellness City,” said Lee.

The project is set to be rolled out in two phases, and when fully completed, will also include office towers, a retirement resort, and wellness-centric serviced apartments.

The first phase is targeted for completion in 2025.