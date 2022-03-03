Woman in Thailand offers cash for return of pet chicken, disappointed to find neighbour's dog had eaten it

Austrian national Marion Fernandez offered RM1,288 for the return of her missing Silkie chicken. ― Picture via Facebook/ Marion Fernandez

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 ― A woman in Thailand who offered a cash reward to find her missing pet chicken was left disappointed after the pet was found to have been eaten by her neighbour's dog.

Marion Fernandez, who stays at the tourist island of Phuket, had offered THB10,000 (RM1,288) for the return of the chicken, a Chinese Silkie, after it went missing on February 19.

After a week of fruitless search, the 29-year-old found out her pet named Peep Peep had been eaten by a husky.

Speaking to Coconuts Bangkok, Fernandez said she found out the truth from a CCTV recording.

In the recording, Peep Peep was seen running away from a dog.

Moments later, the dog can be seen in the recording with something in its mouth.

Seeing the clip, Fernandez did a check on her own that led to her neighbour's house and found the dog.

Fernandez said the dog's owner initially offered her a compensation of THB2,000 (RM257) but was rejected by her.

“He is worth much more,” the Austrian native said, adding that the dog owner later agreed to compensate her THB5,000 (RM643).

As a result of the incident, Fernandez said Peep Peep's partner Tiny had become depressed.

Fernandez said the pair was inseparable as they would do everything together.

“She doesn’t want to go outside and she doesn’t want to eat or drink,” Fernandez said, adding that she plans to buy another Silkie.